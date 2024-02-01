Netflix Executive Comments On Vince McMahon Allegations & Groundbreaking WWE Raw Deal

While fans with Netflix subscriptions might have to wait until 2025 for the partnership to come into play, Vice President of Unscripted and Documentaries Brandon Riegg understands how much of a big deal having WWE on their streaming service is. "The truth is we don't know how much bigger it can get," Reigg said. "I think we're all really bullish on it, but we know that has an incredibly consistent audience for the last several decades. And so that's really first and foremost where we're starting at and then we'll see where we go from there."

WWE will provide 52 weeks of live programming for Netflix, the largest amount of live content the platform has ever dealt with. Netflix has produced live content in the past, but on sporadic occasions, notably a Chris Rock comedy special, The Netflix Cup, and the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards that takes place on February 24. Despite such a large undertaking in bringing WWE onboard, Reigg claimed it will be "a terrific tool in terms of expanding the portfolio."

Reigg also had this to say when it comes to the overall goal of having more live content on Netflix. "The hope is as we get more attuned to what people are responding to, it's like we'll have a better sense of the bigger event moments that we can make live." The acquisition of WWE programming will also mark the end of the WWE Network, the company's own streaming service that has been operational since 2014. It's still unclear whether the back catalog of WWE events, as well as the tape libraries of companies like WCW and ECW will also be transferred to Netflix.

Please credit "The Hollywood Reporter" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.