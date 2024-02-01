Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Cody Rhodes Finishing His Story In WWE

Cody Rhodes made history in the 2024 Royal Rumble, becoming one of only four stars to win back-to-back Rumble matches. He'll go on to WrestleMania 40 to either challenge "WWE Raw's" Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship or head over to "WWE SmackDown" to once again challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title after losing at WrestleMania 39. Rollins attempted to sway Rhodes to challenge him on "Raw," and Rhodes announced on social media he'll be appearing on "SmackDown." On an episode "83 Weeks," former WCW President Eric Bischoff weighed in on Rhodes' journey to "finish the story" against Reigns, something the star has been talking about for a full year.

"I want it to be Cody so bad because I need that breath of fresh air and that shot of sunlight," Bischoff said. "I need a great ending to a great story, something that makes me feel good about being a wrestling fan. And Cody's story should make everybody feel good about being a wrestling fan if he's able to overcome Roman. What Cody has gone through physically, emotionally, mentally, the roller coaster ride." Bischoff acknowledged that leaving AEW must have been hard for Rhodes to do. He couldn't fathom the change and course of direction, along with the emotions, that went with Rhodes deciding to return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Bischoff also praised Rhodes' work ethic in the face of adversity.

"And then he comes back and he blows his pec out and goes to work, focused never lost sight, never let anybody see him do anything but smile and represent WWE in the best way possible. I don't think anybody could have done a better job representing WWE as a talent than Cody Rhodes did," Bischoff said.