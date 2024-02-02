Shawn Michaels Teases Possibility Of WWE Star CM Punk Spending Time In NXT

Last weekend, near the end of the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, CM Punk suffered an injury that will keep him off WWE WrestleMania 40. With Punk recently expressing interest in helping younger talent develop, there has been speculation that the WWE star could step into a coaching or producing role at the WWE Performance Center. Speaking on yesterday's NXT media call, Shawn Michaels teased what might be in store for Punk as he heals up.

"He's been down here quite a bit," Michaels said. "We've talked about ... doing [his physical therapy] down here. ... We've now had the opportunity to speak quite a bit lately, which has been fantastic. He knows these doors are always open to him."

Michaels made it clear that Punk still intends to wrestle, and he's likely focused on making sure he can get back in the ring safely. However, that doesn't mean the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative doesn't think that Punk will make some time for the company's young talent.

"I think he will take us up on that," Michaels continued. "[I have] no knowledge, it's just my personal opinion. And look, I know the talent enjoy having him here. It's a different perspective than what they get here on a weekly basis. I think that's healthy."

When Punk does eventually wrap up his in-ring career, Michaels shared his belief that the "Straight Edge Superstar" will look for a role in the WWE creative process. Michaels was also sure to note that was, again, speculation on his part, but he looks forward to having more conversations with Punk soon.

Punk previously made an appearance at WWE NXT Deadline last December, helping Shawn Michaels open up the show. He would later go on to wrestle Dominik Mysterio at several live events, but his Royal Rumble appearance was his first televised match back in the company.