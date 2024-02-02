Backstage Update On Tiffany Stratton's WWE NXT Status, Potential Main Roster Move

Former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has been impressing fans for a long time on Tuesdays, but recently got to strut her stuff on one of the biggest stages in WWE; the Royal Rumble match. Stratton entered the match at number 29 and despite only being in for just over six minutes, she eliminated fellow "NXT" star Roxanne Perez, made it to the final four, before being eliminated by eventual winner Bayley.

Fans in attendance who might have been seeing her for the first time were pleased with what they saw, as were people backstage in WWE. So much so that, according to PWInsider Elite, there were pitches from backstage in WWE to bring Stratton to the main roster, with a potential start date being as early as this month. Stratton has worked primarily on "NXT," but has worked a number of house shows against main roster talent, as well as working a dark match before an episode of "WWE Smackdown" in July 2023.

PWInsider Elite followed up on this report by noting that Stratton is reportedly set to be backstage at the upcoming February 2 edition of "Smackdown" in Birmingham, Alabama. However, there is no word at time of writing on whether she will be part of the show itself, or if she will just be visiting to get a taste of what could potentially be in her future. Stratton made her debut for "NXT" in 2021, and has become a main event attraction on the show since breaking through as a singles star in 2022. She isn't currently booked to work the "NXT" Vengeance Day event on February 4, and hasn't wrestled on Tuesday nights since the 'New Year's Evil' edition of "NXT" on January 2, where she lost to Fallon Henley.