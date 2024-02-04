Booker T Says He Didn't Recognize This WWE Royal Rumble Competitor Backstage

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is accustomed to surprises, especially when it comes time for WWE's annual Royal Rumble event, but one of this year's surprises initially provided a sense of confusion for him. During a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker revealed that he originally didn't recognize TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace upon seeing her backstage before the event kicked off. Once Grace approached him, though, Booker connected the dots.

"I worked with Jordynne Grace before at Reality of Wrestling, but when she came through Reality of Wrestling, she was kind of bigger, kind of chunkier. Then she got in shape. Then she got to this version of Jordynne Grace that we see today," Booker said. "I saw her in catering. I was on my way to catering, and she was coming from catering I think. She's got the blonde hair now, so she looked totally different. For a minute [when] she was walking, I go 'Man, who is this girl?' Then she came up to me and she go, 'Hey what's going on?' [I responded], 'Oh man, what's going on?' but I did not even recognize her [at first]. I just thought maybe she was a bodybuilder. I didn't know."

Much like Mickie James' 2022 appearance, Grace's 2024 entry into the Women's Royal Rumble came as a "forbidden door" moment, as she currently serves as the TNA Knockouts Champion. "The Juggernaut" survived nearly 20 minutes in this match before being eliminated via a KOD from Bianca Belair. Despite her elimination, Grace's overall performance has earned her major praise from Booker.

"I tell you what, [Jordynne] made her walk to the ring. She looked like she belonged," Booker said. "She looked like she was part of [WWE]. Not trying to take anything from TNA, but she fit right in to the system right now. She looked great."

