AEW's Jeff Jarrett Discusses 'Disturbing' Allegations In Vince McMahon Lawsuit

The civil lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon and WWE by former employee Janel Grant, accusing the former chairman of sex trafficking, has been the talk of the professional wrestling world for over a week. Following McMahon's resignation from WWE and TKO Group Holdings, further news broke Friday that McMahon is reportedly being investigated by federal authorities who have spoken with multiple women over "recent months." The lawsuit and subsequent fallout have been a topic across many podcasts, with former WWE stars and legends offering their thoughts.

Current AEW star Jeff Jarrett spoke on "My World" about the disturbing accusations levied against McMahon in the lawsuit. He agreed with host Conrad Thompson that "toxic" is an "appropriate word" for McMahon. He said he didn't even know where to begin and is uncomfortable knowing the relationship that his father, Jerry Jarrett, had with McMahon's father. Jarrett explained that over the last few years, he's started to look at life differently and has been practicing "stoicism philosophy" and studying the concepts of good and evil. With that, he said the screenshots he read in the lawsuit were toxic and unbelievable.

"But no matter where you sit on it, it is disturbing and for all intents and purposes, it's the end of an era," Jarrett said. "Everyone knew at some point that Vince was gonna, and the joke was that he's going to die in that seat, just because he even said that. Just the evolution of the WWE and it's getting bigger and bigger and we've talked about the really cool things, but the tragedy of how the man, Vince McMahon, sits today, it's unbelievable. And look, I would be remiss without saying this. He who without sin casts the first stone and that's what my faith tells me. But my goodness ... I don't have words for it. I really don't."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.