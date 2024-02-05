AEW's Jeff Jarrett Addresses Sting's Upcoming Retirement Match

At time of writing, Sting's final professional wrestling match is just over a month away as AEW Revolution 2024 moves ever closer. The fifth annual Revolution event will take place March 3 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, a building where The Icon made a lot of memories throughout his decorated career. One of his biggest rivals to face time and time again is Jeff Jarrett, who despite going to war with Sting in companies like WCW, TNA, and AEW, admitted on his 'My World' podcast that he couldn't be happier for the man.

"I'm really happy for Steve Borden," Jarrett said. "The career that he's had, it is amazing. You just kind of think about the journey and how it's ending in Greensboro." Jarrett went on to say that if there was anyone who deserves to go out on his terms, it would be Sting. Sting was forced into an early retirement in 2015 following his WWE run, but came back to wrestling in late 2020. He joined AEW, formed a partnership with Darby Allin, and has become a part of the company that fans look forward to seeing every time he has a match announced. Jarrett rounded off his thoughts on Sting's last match by crediting the attitude of the man on and off camera, and is looking forward to seeing Sting retire.

"Onscreen and off, Steve always stayed true to Steve," Jarrett said. "So I just couldn't be happier for the guy that he's getting to go out in this kind of manner, and he's definitely getting his flowers." The Icon could walk into Revolution as a champion if things go his way, as he and Allin will challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the February 7 "AEW Dynamite."

