TV Interviews With WWE Superstars That Went Horribly Wrong

Of all the active and retired pro wrestlers that have started a podcast, perhaps nobody was able to garner more interest than Stone Cold Steve Austin. In his self-titled podcast launched in April 2013, the iconic WWE superstar would interview people from inside and outside of the wrestling business, as well as offering his own insight to the modern-day product and telling stories from his legendary career. After the launch of the WWE Network in 2014, some of Austin's episodes would be recorded with the cameras rolling and be broadcast to fans across the globe, with the likes of Vince McMahon and Triple H appearing on early episodes.

In 2016, Austin would host Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley) and what ensued was one of the most awkward encounters in wrestling television history, with the one-time WWE Champion giving blunt answers and seemingly bothered by the line of questioning from "The Texas Rattlesnake", which included him bringing up the fact the former Shield member was "resting on his laurels" amid his title run and recent program with Brock Lesnar, that culminated with a disappointing match at WrestleMania 32.

During an episode of his podcast in 2019, Austin would admit the interview still haunts him and bothers him, despite the years that had already passed.

"For whatever reason we got off on the wrong track and it was a rough podcast," he said.

"I felt so bad about that interview – and I was leading that interview so I gotta take the fault of it – because I'm there to get people over and make them come off like a million bucks. We just came off on the wrong street and kept taking left turns and we never got back on track ... he had his reasons and I had mine.

"I felt like s*** about that interview. Everyone thought there was heat between myself and Dean. His fans were just crapping all over me. There was all this discombobulation and s*** going on on social media. That interview is something I think about every single day. I s*** you not – that's how bad that bothered me."