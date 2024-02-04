The Rock Thanks WWE Fans For Warm Reception On SmackDown

A month after teasing a challenge against his cousin Roman Reigns, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returned to stand face-to-face with him on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," which emanated from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. This resurgence came on the heels of Cody Rhodes – the men's 2024 Royal Rumble winner — seemingly stepping back to let Johnson take on "The Tribal Chief" at WrestleMania 40. Following his surprise "SmackDown" appearance, Johnson issued a thank you to the show's live audience, who greeted him with a warm reception. Johnson also expressed gratitude toward Rhodes for introducing him.

"FEEL the mana. So f#%king blown away by this insane energy from the People. Undeniable – and one of the loudest ovations I've ever experienced in my career," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Birmingham, Alabama, thank you WWE, thank you to the man himself, Cody Rhodes – and most importantly, thank you to the People. Our connection is unbreakable and our bond is ELECTRIC ... ps, tough skin, love the passion."

While Johnson's return may have electrified the live crowd in Birmingham, its implications have reportedly provided a sour taste to many of the mouths backstage in WWE (and on social media). As WWE seems to be pivoting away from Rhodes vs. Reigns at WrestleMania and toward The Rock vs. Reigns, many backstage figures have raised concerns about the long-term consequences, with one long-time creative team member stating (via Fightful Select) that this move particularly undermines one of WWE's biggest stories, referring to the story revolving around Cody Rhodes' quest to finally become WWE Champion.

As of now, WWE has to yet officially add a Rock-Roman match to the WrestleMania 40 card. Later this week, though, the two will meet face-to-face at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff show in Las Vegas.