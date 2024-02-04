MVP Discusses Almost Retiring Before Beginning Current WWE Run

In January 2020, Montel Vontavious Porter made a surprise return to WWE as he entered the Men's Royal Rumble match. In the months following, MVP wrestled sporadically while simultaneously taking on a managerial role, guiding the likes of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and his latest client, Omos. MVP spoke about this current WWE run in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, revealing that he was not intending to come back in a full-time capacity. A specific chain of events, however, then led him to stay aboard as both a wrestler and on-screen figure.

"It's great to be here [in WWE]. It's funny. because I was telling a friend of mine a while back I was going to retire," MVP said. "I just wanted to come back so my son could see me and then I became a producer. Then the pandemic hit and [WWE asked], 'Hey can you help us out with talent?' Next thing you know all these years later, I'm having that mythical one more run. You hear the old, 'Man, if I get to New York, man, one more run, I got one more.' I'm getting that mythical one more run, so I'm very fortunate."

MVP last wrestled on the July 18, 2022 episode of "WWE Raw," where he and Omos lost to The Street Profits via disqualification. And while he has not wrestled since, MVP, who is now 50 years old, previously asserted that he has not retired from in-ring competition yet, indicating that he still has a few matches left in him.

