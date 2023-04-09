MVP Hasn't Retired From In-Ring Competition, But Enjoys Current WWE Role

Though he's comfortably settled into his on-screen position as a manager, MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) claims that he hasn't closed the door on in-ring competition quite yet. When MVP returned to WWE in 2020, he wrestled a handful of matches, but upon the formation of The Hurt Business, his on-screen role shifted to more of a mouthpiece for his clients — Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and most recently, Omos. As time went on, MVP's in-ring appearances became less and less frequent, leading many to wonder if the former WWE United States Champion had permanently hung up his boots.

Amidst the speculation that he had retired, MVP has now clarified his in-ring status. "I haven't officially retired. I still have a few matches left in me. But not many. My final match hasn't happened yet. But it probably isn't too far off in the distant future either. I enjoy my current role," he tweeted. "I promise you I will tell you when I've had my last match."

MVP's last match occurred on the July 18 edition of "WWE Raw" in 2022, as The Street Profits defeated him and Omos by disqualification due to interference from The Usos. Since then, MVP continued to strengthen the relationship with his latest associate, Omos. After presenting a compelling case for Omos to be Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent, the match was made official. Lesnar ended up taking home the victory on the grand stage, but "The Nigerian Giant" quickly bounced back, clobbering Elias in a contest on last week's "Raw."

In terms of his own physical condition, MVP recently told Chris Van Vliet that he tries his best to stay active, but right now, the 49-year-old is more focused on workouts that keep his basic functions in motion.