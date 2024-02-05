D'Angelo Family Earns Win In Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match At WWE NXT Vengeance Day

"WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, alongside fellow Family member Adriana Rizzo, scored a victory over Out The Mud's Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, and Jaida Parker, with Scrypts at ringside, at "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day. The tag teams have been feuding for weeks on "NXT" television, with OTM even entering The Family's territory and beating down their restaurant's employees.

The Family got the jump on OTM before the bell rang, appearing behind Parker, Nima, and Price after their music hit. Rizzo and Parker started off the match. It was Rizzo's second "NXT" match, outside of her appearance in the Women's Championship #1 Contender's Battle Royal; Parker was last seen in a losing effort in the first round of the "NXT" Breakout Tournament. Nima and D'Angelo were next up in the ring, before all three members of The Family started to beat down OTM, taking them to opposite corners of the ring. Scrypts interfered at multiple points within the match from the outside, distracting Lorenzo so Price could beat him down, as well as getting physical himself before throwing Lorenzo back in the ring.

D'Angelo was tagged in and beat down both Price and Nima. Parker got in the ring and slapped "The Don," but was taken out by Rizzo. D'Angelo launched Lorenzo from the ring to take out OTM, and Rizzo went to the top turnbuckle and hit a frog splash to take all three members of the opposing team out. D'Angelo hit a spinebuster, followed by a Fuhgeddaboudit on Price for the win.