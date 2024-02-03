WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Valentine's Day might be all about love and romance, but that's still two weeks away. On February 4, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, the "WWE NXT" brand presents Vengeance Day, the final "NXT" premium live event before Stand & Deliver on WrestleMania weekend. The headlining match features "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov defending his title against the Iron Survivor, Trick Williams — but that won't be Trick's only match of the evening.

Williams will also compete in the finals of the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, where he and his partner, Carmelo Hayes, will take on the formidable team of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin. The winners get a shot at the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, even as Breakker is contemplating main roster contracts and the friendship between Hayes and Williams hangs on a thread. The tag titles aren't on the line at Vengeance Day — though champions Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, along with fellow Family member Adriana Rizzo, will face Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Jaida Parker of OTM — but the women's title and the North American title are, with Lyra Valkyria defending against former champion Roxanne Perez while Oba Femi makes his first defense against the man he beat for the championship, Dragon Lee. A No Disqualification match between Joe Gacy and Dijak rounds out the card, and most importantly, Chase U calendars should go on sale at some point during the show.

So who does the WINC staff think is going to win each of these matches? The answer to that question lies here, in our Vengeance Day picks. And remember, we're actually keeping track of our successes and failures this year, so make sure you're following along if you want to mock us relentlessly (though we did get three out of four correct at the Royal Rumble). Now, on to the picks!