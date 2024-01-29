Taking Our Lumps Or A Victory Lap: Wrestling Inc's WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Report Card

Others receiving votes: GUNTHER [4], Drew McIntyre [1], The Rock [1], Kazuchika Okada [1]

We had a real shot at going 4-for-4 at this year's Royal Rumble, but "The American Nightmare" just had to go and get in the way of perfection for us, now, didn't he? We had Punk pegged to punch his ticket to Philadelphia and a likely tilt against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, and though that got very close to becoming reality, Rhodes made sure we'd only bat .750 for this Premium Live Event, tossing Punk to become the first repeat Rumble winner since "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in 1998. Despite our lone collective loss here, we feel good about the way we saw this going down, with GUNTHER and McIntyre each having solid showings and their inclusion, alongside Punk and Rhodes, in the final four.

Surely, this would have led to some Punk vs. McIntyre moments in the next several weeks, with the former eliminating the latter and already some elements of a beef between the two in play on "Raw" since Punk's return. And we probably would have thought that Punk always had Elimination Chamber to find his way back toward a shot at Rollins. But thanks to Punk's untimely injury, that's gone now, so maybe we see GUNTHER having something to say about Rhodes simply marching his way toward Reigns again, especially since Cody has won the match and also eliminated "The Ring General" two years in a row. Or he could always be the guy with his sights set on Rollins, as he said they were on "Raw" recently.

Of course, there was that one vote for The Rock (who we really don't even know how to account for in storyline at the moment) and the other one for Okada (who, by most accounts, remains not signed to WWE and likely headed elsewhere anyway) but hey, fun guesses all the same.

Overall, three out of four ain't bad. We'll take it, and we'll be back at it for "NXT" Vengeance Day!