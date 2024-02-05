Konnan Weighs In On 'Sad Fall From Grace' Of WWE's Vince McMahon

The lawsuit surrounding Vince McMahon and other WWE officials will potentially be the biggest controversy around the promotion for the next few years. During a recent episode of "Keepin' It 100," Konnan commented on the allegations and how they've already affected McMahon's legacy.

According to Konnan, the entire situation is sad because McMahon was responsible for wrestling being as big as it is today. "To me, this is what's sad about it: this is the most powerful man, probably, in the modern history of wrestling. The guy that really made it the juggernaut that it is today, the creative genius that he is, and it is a sad fall from grace."

Konnan also noted that it seems that all powerful men believe they'll never be caught, as he noted that it's become a pattern for these men to all make the same mistakes. "But you see, people make the same mistake. They think they ain't gonna get caught. They make the same mistakes, and you go, 'What are you doing? Do you not see what's happened in the past?' There's a blueprint."

The attorney of McMahon's alleged victim, Janel Grant, recently commented on the proceedings of the lawsuit and claimed that McMahon's resignation from TKO Group Holdings and WWE isn't enough. Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, hopes that their lawsuit ultimately encourages scores of other victims to step forward and that the culture in WWE becomes less toxic as a result.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.