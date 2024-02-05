Action Andretti Recalls 'Jaw-Dropping' Moment He Learned He'd Beat AEW Legend

The "Winter is Coming" 2022 edition of "AEW Dynamite" saw Action Andretti beat Chris Jericho and earn an All Elite Wrestling contract as a result. Both men looked back on their match during the "Talk is Jericho" podcast, and Andretti revealed that it was the first time he was ever flown out to a wrestling show. Additionally, he didn't know who he would be facing in the build-up to the show. However, once he learned Jericho was his opponent, they went over the match with Andretti's jaw on the floor.

"I'll be honest, at first when you were telling me what we were doing in the match, I was like, 'Damn, I'm just getting my a** kicked out there tonight...' Then you say I'm going to hit the running shooting-star press and 1-2-3, and my jaw was dropped."

Top Flight's Darius Martin, who was also on the episode, jokingly said that Aubrey Edwards, the referee for the match between Andretti and Jericho, dropped her jaw as well, to which the two former opponents agreed. Everything went well during the contest, but there was one thing that Jericho would have changed if he could do it over.

"I remember I hit you with the codebreaker right before we went to break, and my idea was I just wanted you to sell that for three minutes," Jericho said. "The Ocho" told Aubrey Edwards to tell Andretti not to move, but he didn't get the message, and they wrestled through the commercial break.

