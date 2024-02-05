Claudio Castagnoli Says There's Still Heat Between Him And Fellow AEW Star

AEW Triple Crown Champion Eddie Kingston is well-liked by wrestling fans and wrestlers alike, though the Blackpool Combat Club are certainly not fans. In a new interview with 101.5 radio personality Mark Hoke, Castagnoli says that the longstanding feud between him and Kingston, which significantly pre-dates AEW, will never end.

"I don't think there'll ever be water under the bridge between me and Eddie," Castagnoli admitted. "It's just annoying. I think Bryan [Danielson] has to deal with it now."

Castagnoli believes Kingston is an insult to everything the Blackpool Combat Club stands for, which is why he's thrilled that Danielson spit in Kingston's face in a recent match.

"I wish I would've done it earlier," Castagnoli chuckled, though he's relieved to pass the rivalry off. "I'm done wasting energy on him."

The feud between the two men goes all the way back to the American and European independent scenes of the mid-2000s, perhaps most notably playing out in CHIKARA. Kingston dethroned Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship in September of last year while already holding the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, and went on to defeat Danielson in the Block Finals of the first-ever AEW Continental Classic before defeating another BCC member, Jon Moxley, in the tournament finals to be crowned AEW Continental Crown Champion at AEW Worlds End, completing his current Triple Crown title. Moxley and Kingston are longtime on-again-off-again friends, often breaking down into brutal, bloody matches between the two, with Moxley's allegiance to the BCC being the latest reason for the fissure in their relationship.