Backstage News On Creative Status Of WWE Stars Who Joined Main Roster At Royal Rumble

A number of new faces appeared at this year's Royal Rumble, and now that the dust has settled, it is becoming clearer where the surprise returns and debuts will be ending up.

PWInsider Elite is reporting that former "NXT" Champion Andrade is set to be a babyface on the "WWE Raw" brand following his return to the company in the men's Royal Rumble. Andrade had been in All Elite Wrestling since 2021, with his contract expiring at the end of 2023. Andrade entered the Rumble match at number four and was eventually eliminated by Bronson Reed.

Andrade's fellow "NXT" alumnus Tiffany Stratton is reportedly done with her time in "WWE NXT" following her surprise appearance in the women's Royal Rumble. According to PWI's report, she is set to continue her heel role on the "WWE SmackDown" brand. She entered the match at number 29 and was eventually eliminated by the match's winner, Bayley.

One newly-debuting star whose fate is less clear is women's Royal Rumble competitor Jade Cargill. Cargill's main roster spot is confirmed, but her brand is not yet known. The original plan was for her to be on "Raw," and it is still possible for that to be the case. Like Andrade, Cargill is also a former AEW competitor; she signed with WWE in September of last year. The former AEW TBS Champion made several appearances on WWE programming, including "NXT," but mainly wrestled in the WWE Performance Center, training for her debut appearance in the women's Rumble. Cargill entered at number 28 and was eventually eliminated by runner-up Liv Morgan.