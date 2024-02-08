AEW's Ryan Nemeth Gives Zac Efron Credit For Iron Claw Performance

"The Iron Claw" proved to be a hit among moviegoers, with wrestling fans in particular enjoying the story of the Von Erich family being brought to life. Zac Efron was the lead star, and while he might not have received an Oscar nomination, AEW's Ryan Nemeth believes that he excelled. "I thought the first day when I showed up for stunts rehearsal I was nervous, and I walked in and I saw him [Efron] with his arms folded watching a big flat screen and he was watching some Von Erichs tag team match, I thought this is awesome," he told "The Sarah O'Connell Show." The AEW star, who portrayed Gino Hernandez in the movie, praised Efron for taking the role seriously, making it clear he thought the actor crushed it both from an artistic and physical standpoint, while praising the entire cast for being awesome.

"He asked questions, he was very safe, if he didn't feel comfortable doing something he would just say it, and usually he was comfortable doing it," Nemeth said. "I have to give him all the credit in the world for just taking a real-life person who is literally still alive and making an amazing piece of artwork out of it."

Nemeth revealed he'd go into the ring every day to help the actors out when it came to being comfortable inside it. One of the biggest challenges was the famous Harley Race match, as it involved actors and stunt doubles, but he was left pleased with the results as it became his favorite part of the movie.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Sarah O'Connell Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.