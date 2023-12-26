Chavo Guerrero Jr. On Turning The Cast Of The Iron Claw Into Wrestlers - Exclusive

When he took on the job of wrestling coordinator for the new movie "The Iron Claw," retired wrestler Chavo Guerrero Jr. had one overriding task: making actors Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Jeremy Allen White, and (to a lesser extent Stanley Simons) look formidable and believable in the ring. The four were cast to play Kevin, David, Kerry, and Mike Von Erich, respectively, four members of the legendary Texas-based Von Erich wrestling clan.

While each of the actors embarked on their own personal training regimens before filming began on writer-director Sean Durkin's movie, it was up to Guerrero to teach them the basics and much more of wrestling: how to get into the ring, how to fall, how to bump their opponents, and many other tactics of a sport that, while highly stylized and theatrical, can be brutal on the human body.

"Anytime I get an actor in the ring, it's different," Guerrero said in an exclusive Wrestling Inc. interview when asked how the quartet responded to their training. "A good teacher always adapts their teaching to their student. These aren't my students — I'm training them to look like wrestlers in wrestling scenes. These are actors, these are grown men that A24 and Sean Durkin are trusting me to train them and be safe."

Nevertheless, even though none of the actors had experience in the ring before, Guerrero says that all four came prepared to work: "It's not like I have to get them motivated and say, 'Come on guys, let's get in the ring. Let's stop talking,'" he explained. "No, these guys are ready to work. They're here for a reason. That really made my job a lot easier. And every one of them surprised me every single day. Every time we'd get in the ring, they'd be doing something different that I didn't know that they could do."