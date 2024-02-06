Former WWE Raw Guest Host & TNA Suitor Toby Keith Dies At Age 62

It's a sad day in the worlds of country music and pro wrestling following the passing of Toby Keith. The country music star's Facebook page announced that he died peacefully last night from stomach cancer, which he had been battling for nearly two years. He was 62 years old.

Keith burst onto the country music scene in 1993 with his self-titled debut album, and would only build momentum from there, going on to become one of the most popular country music stars of the modern era, as well as one of the more polarizing due to his strong patriotic views. In told, Keith would release 26 albums during his 31-year career, with his worldwide sales said to have topped over 40 million.

A lifelong pro wrestling fan, Keith would often be spotted at WWE shows when they would come to Oklahoma, and appeared as a guest star on "Raw" back on October 25, 2010. Keith's most notable wrestling moment, however, came during the first-ever TNA Wrestling event on June 19, 2002, when he performed his hit song "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue." The performance would be interrupted by Jeff Jarrett, leading to an angle later in the show where Keith would help Scott Hall eliminate Jarrett from the Gauntlet of the Gold battle royal.

At times, it appeared Keith would become even more involved with wrestling, as he and Jarrett later attempted to purchase TNA in 2014. The deal was said to be close to happening but fell apart after then-owner Bob Carter insisted his daughter, TNA President Dixie Carter, maintain her position in a sale. Keith was later expected to fund Jarrett's next venture, Global Force Wrestling, but ultimately wasn't involved with the promotion.

Wrestling Inc. would like to send its best wishes to Keith's family and friends during this difficult time.