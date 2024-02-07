WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Expresses Sympathy For Triple H, McMahon Family

At this stage, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis are the biggest names mentioned in the ongoing sex trafficking lawsuit involving WWE, but it's believed that more high-ranking company executives could be named in the future. On "Kliq This," Kevin Nash expressed how badly he wants the allegations to be untrue for the sake of the entire McMahon family. At first, Nash mentioned that McMahon lost all his pull within WWE, seemingly questioning why the lawsuits are affecting the company as negatively as they are. "Vince no longer had any monetary play with the company. He was a minority owner."

Following this, Nash criticized the treatment Paul "Triple H" Levesque received during the post-Royal Rumble press conference. "My friend got harassed because he didn't, in the middle of Royal Rumble weekend, along with the fact that two of the stars of their top ten are now out, that he didn't take the time to read the 63 pages that his father-in-law had already backed out of the company and said 'I'm done.'"

Nash then opened up about his friendship with Levesque and the rest of the McMahon family. "Because Paul is such a good friend, I love Stephanie to death, Shane's a friend, Linda's always been good to me so it's a family I've always felt welcomed around. Vince was the first person to see anything in me as far as the ability to be a star." Lastly, Nash recalled how McMahon pushed him up the card during WWE's controversial Steroid Trial scandal, and how he didn't want harm to come to the McMahons. "He put me as that figurehead of his business during the steroid trials, so there's ... I don't want it to be true ... And I don't want harm to come to any of those people."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.