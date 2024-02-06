WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Reflects On Vince McMahon, Recent Lawsuit Allegations

The wrestling world is still reeling from last month's bombshell lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, with former employee Janel Grant alleging a culture of sexual abuse. Many voices from within the industry have shared their opinions on the allegations in recent days, and speaking on the final episode of "Foley Is Pod," WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley offered some conflicted feelings on the subject.

"[Vince McMahon's] belief in me made all the difference in the world, from just being another guy to being one of his main guys during that 'Attitude Era,'" Foley said. "I don't know all the facts but, man, it's really ugly. I feel very similar — just like that dead inside feeling the way I had in 2007 after the Benoit murders."

Foley then stated that he hopes the recent allegations don't take away from the memories of fans of what McMahon helped create, including much of Foley's own career. However, the WWE Hall of Famer also expressed his belief that the WWE executive should have never returned to the company after McMahon first stepped aside in 2022.

As a former volunteer for the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) hotline, Foley shared that he understands how sensitive these issues are. The former WWE star encouraged anyone listening who was experiencing sexual abuse at work or at home to reach out for help. Before moving on, Foley stated that one of his hopes for the situation is that it never happens again within WWE.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Foley Is Pod" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.