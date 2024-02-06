Becky Lynch Outlines 'Specific Goal' She Had Coming Into WWE

Becky Lynch has always been a driven individual, even before she came to WWE. In a new "LiveSigning" interview, the former WWE Women's Champion said that she had a singular focus when she joined the sports entertainment powerhouse. "Coming into WWE, I had one very specific goal and that was to main event WrestleMania," Lynch explained, "and to make women's wrestling the coolest thing on TV and to change the game." Lynch said even in "WWE NXT" she constantly found herself crashing into the limitations that had held back female stars of the past. Lynch said women couldn't attack each other with the ring steps or the ring posts, which she found insane.

"What are we supposed to just hair-pull and slap each other?" Lynch said the limitations weren't only frustrating, but confusing as well. "I was trying to get to the space where the men were, at the top of the card," Lynch explained, saying she went to people like her future husband Seth Rollins or former WWE Champion John Cena who told her to stand up for herself and her fellow women's abilities to perform at the same level as the men of WWE.

Lynch eventually fulfilled her dream, competing against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Lynch not only main evented WrestleMania, she won the match, becoming both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion on that historic night. The Triple Threat match paved the way for WrestleMania 37, which saw Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks main event night one.