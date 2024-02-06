Ash By Elegance (Fka WWE Star Dana Brooke) Lists Goals In TNA Wrestling

Upon her arrival to TNA Wrestling, Ash By Elegance — formerly known as Dana Brooke — made it clear that her sights were set on claiming the Knockouts Championship. As she finds herself in the new territory, Ash has also expressed interest in exploring another division in TNA – the Knockouts tag team division. During a recent episode of "Distortion Media," Ash further explained some of the goals she is aiming to fulfill during her time in TNA.

"The ultimate goal is the [Knockouts] Championship and defeating Jordynne [Grace], if that's who I need to face. Going into the tag team division, I'm all open for it, it's just I need to see who the perfect fit would be for my tag team partner. I need someone as hungry as I am," Ash said. "I've said it before I've really got to know Xia [Brookside]. I knew her when she was such a little girl, and her father was actually one of my coaches. Seeing her drive and determination and not wanting to ever stop and she's just been so hungry, and now that we're sharing a locker room together a decade later is truly amazing. I'd love to stand in her corner and watch her do her thing. With that being said, I definitely feel as though I have to keep my eye out and see who would definitely fit this part as my tag team partner. We can go out there and capture those tag team titles and then I can also hold the Knockouts title as well too. A two-for-one [deal]."

So far, Ash has wrestled one match for TNA Wrestling, having taken on Savannah Thorne at the recent television tapings in Florida. Much like Ash, Xia Brookside is also one of the newest members of the TNA Wrestling locker room, with the company announcing her signing in the wake of her debut at the Hard To Kill event last month. Meanwhile, Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace finds herself heading toward a title defense against the 2024 Knockouts Ultimate X winner Gisele Shaw at TNA's No Surrender event on February 23.

