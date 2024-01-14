Backstage News On Xia Brookside's TNA Contract

Impact Wrestling is no more and TNA Wrestling rides once again. With the change in branding at last night's TNA Hard To Kill PPV, the company also brought in a number of new additions to the roster, including former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth and former WWE NXT UK talent Xia Brookside.

Fightful Select is reporting that Brookside and TNA had been in talks about bringing the second-generation wrestlers to the company as far back as November. While TNA didn't announce Brookside's signing until after she competed in Hard To Kill's Ultimate X Match, where she faced Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz, Jody Threat, Dani Luna, and the ultimately victorious Gisele Shaw. The match was reportedly Brookside's first match on what is said to be a three-year contract. The news comes as TNA is set to lose a major face of the Knockouts division, as former Knockouts Champion Trinity is set to finish up with the company shortly.

Brookside was released from WWE in 2022, an unfortunate victim of the company's decision to shutter the WWE NXT UK promotion. After her release, Brookside returned to World Wonder Ring STARDOM, where she teamed alongside future AEW star Mariah May in the Club Venus trio, and from there went on to be a stalwart of the independent scene. Brookside is the daughter of British wrestler Robbie Brookside, who initially tried to keep her out of wrestling. Xia believed that she'd trained under her uncle in secret, but later learned that her father had been informed and approved of her entry into professional wrestling.