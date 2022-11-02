Xia Brookside Comments On Four-Year WWE Run And Release

Xia Brookside was one of many "NXT UK" talents who found themselves on the short end of the stick and getting released from WWE following the brand's shuttering. The United Kingdom native wrestled her first match in WWE in August 2018, taking part in the Mae Young Classic, and competed in 37 matches for the company after that, picking up major wins over Amale and Nina Samuels. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Brookside reflected on her WWE run and her release from the company.

"I was signed for four years," Brookside said. "I was 19 and signing, and so much has change since then. Like, the indies four years ago compared to what they are now, like, it's a completely different ballgame. There is so many more females over here now, as well, and I'm just excited to like, get back out there and try new things. I've got something big coming up that I'm not allowed to talk about, it's a surprise."

Brookside has wrestled two matches since her release from "NXT UK," both against Mariah May for the UK-based All Star Wrestling promotion. But does she sees herself eventually returning to WWE?

"I feel like there's so many doors open now," Brookside said. "I don't feel restricted in any way. I, like, I know deep down in my heart that that door is still open. So it may not be now, it may not be next week, but like, I know if I work hard enough, I can get back there."

