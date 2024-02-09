Action Andretti Recalls Being 'Put To The Test' In AEW Prior To Chris Jericho Upset

So far in his AEW career, Action Andretti is best known for his upset victory over Chris Jericho on a December 2022 episode of "AEW Dynamite." However, the match only happened due to what occurred on October 7, when he wrestled QT Marshall in a well-received match on "AEW Dark." Appearing on "Talk is Jericho," Andretti revealed what happened after the match, when he was immediately tested by AEW personnel, and Jericho, on his promos, to see if he performed as well out of the ring as he could in the ring.

"As soon as I got done wrestling the match, I talked to QT [Marshall] a little bit, but then it was kind of just Sonjay [Dutt] pulling me to the side like 'Let's go outside real quick,'" Andretti said. "He had me cut a promo on the match, and then I cut a couple other promos with different scenarios, then like another two or three. And then you [Jericho] came around from the corner, and then you had me cut a couple of promos with different scenarios.

"The one you said you loved so much was the one I did on Sammy Guevara. You told me to cut the one on Sammy Guevara, and in that moment, it was a lot for me too, seeing all the cameras, all the lights out there. The adrenaline's still going after the match. So it was definitely a lot for me at the time, because I wasn't used to that."

Andretti was impressive enough, however, that Jericho immediately went to AEW owner Tony Khan to lock Andretti up.

"I went and told Tony, I said 'This guy did a great promo. We should sign him,'" Jericho said. "'But if you do, don't bring him back,' because I had this idea."

