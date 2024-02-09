Chelsea Green Opens Up About WWE Return, Royal Rumble Performance

After nearly three years away from WWE, Chelsea Green began her comeback as a surprise entrant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. While her tenure in the match was extremely short-lived, Green looks back on her return through a positive lens. During a recent interview with "WrestlingNewsCo," Green opened up about her feelings toward last year's Royal Rumble performance and the more successful path that followed.

"I feel like I had the performance of a lifetime last year too because you cannot erase history," Green said. "You can erase history, but [my time of] five seconds, that now is going to be in the opening of the Royal Rumble for quite a while with Valhalla joining me now as well. But gosh, I've had a really awesome year [since]. I feel like from last year's Royal Rumble to this year's Royal Rumble, I don't think I could have written a better script of what this year could have brought me. It's just been so awesome and full of surprises that I just didn't even know existed. Now this year, I finally have my green card so I'm able to travel with WWE internationally. I feel like even more good stuff is coming my way."

In comparison to last year's history-making five-second performance, Green fared considerably better in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. Entering the field from the number 14 position, Green survived nearly 18 minutes before she was eliminated by "The Man" Becky Lynch. Like many of her fellow entrants, Green aspired to win the Royal Rumble match. More importantly, though, Green aimed to provide entertainment for the live audience and viewers watching at home.

"Really [my] goal of Royal Rumble is just to be the person that entertains, the person the crowd talks about whether it's cheering for or booing or whatever it is. Really, that is and has been always my goal coming back to WWE, is always just to get people talking," Green said.

