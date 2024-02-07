WWE NXT GM Ava Deletes X Account After Receiving Death Threats Over The Rock's Return

"WWE NXT" General Manager Ava has deleted her X account (formerly known as Twitter) following the continuous backlash that WWE has received over the past week.

On the February 2 edition of "WWE Smackdown," The Rock made a special appearance to confront Roman Reigns as Cody Rhodes willingly stepped aside from his potential WrestleMania showdown with "The Tribal Chief" to allow Dwayne Johnson to take his place. The result of the change has been a font of online backlash, to the extent that angry fans on social media (presumably fans of Rhodes) turned their attention to "NXT" GM Ava (formerly known as Ava Raine of The Schism), whose real name is Simone Johnson and who is The Rock's real-life daughter. Ava recently claimed she had received death threats from furious WWE fans, which resulted in her stepping away from social media for the time being.

"Can y'all just leave me out of this," Ava posted prior to deleting her account. "I'm busy running a SHOW." While she didn't specify what she was referring to, it seems somewhat naive to think anything other than the Rock/Rhodes situation would be prompting "death threats over a situation I have nothing to do with," as Ava later wrote.

Despite the outrage from fans, a recent report from PWInsider claimed that The Rock is 100% working a match at WrestleMania 40, saying there is "no scenario" that he doesn't work with Roman Reigns. WWE is reportedly monitoring the fans response to the decision to have Rhodes step aside, claiming that they are willing to change the creative direction of the company week to week for the story to make sense. As for Ava, she appeared in a backstage segment on Tuesday's episode of "NXT" and was greeted with "Ava" chants from a supportive live audience.