Brock Lesnar Removed From '40 Years Of WrestleMania' Cover Art For WWE 2K24

The fallout from the sex trafficking allegations against Vince McMahon and WWE continues to ripple outward, this time all the way to the upcoming WWE 2K24 video game by WWE 2K Games.

In the latest video for WWE 2K24, the cover of the "40 Years of WrestleMania" edition of the game no longer has Brock Lesnar on it, replaced by John Cena. For reference, here is the cover featured in the game's initial announcement two weeks ago, where Lesnar can be seen next to The Undertaker.

WWE 2K/YouTube

Meanwhile, the "Legacy" trailer that was released earlier today featured a new cover, with Cena next to The Undertaker instead.

WWE 2K/YouTube

Lesnar was alleged to have been promised sexual material and favors from Janel Grant, a former WWE employee who is accusing former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and WWE itself of human trafficking. WWE Games is reportedly downplaying Lesnar from upcoming releases, following WWE's lead.

Lesnar was removed from the WWE 2K Supercard Digital Collectible Game recently due to the allegations. He was also removed from Royal Rumble and WrestleMania plans, as Lesnar had been slated for a return to WWE programming before the bombshell allegations dropped. There had been plans for Lesnar to face WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, but those plans have been canceled and WWE is hearing no pitches for Lesnar at the time being.

Not long after the allegations came out, and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis seemingly corroborated them, Vince McMahon retired from all duties at TKO Group Holdings and WWE.