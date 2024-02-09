Kevin Nash Comments On Future Of WWE In The Wake Of Vince McMahon Lawsuit

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash thinks WWE is going to weather the storm that has brewed over the allegations of sex trafficking against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis. On the latest "Kliq This," the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion said the company is simply too big to be taken down by one man, even if that man is Vince McMahon.

"I'm not gonna throw the baby away with the bathwater. Vince has said he's done ... that's been alleviated," Nash explained. "Johnny no longer works for the company. I don't know who else is involved in this but ... it seemed to me that everybody that was brought up has been disassociated with the company. I think the company is ... an amazing juggernaut. They just signed a huge Netflix deal and I just don't see Netflix pulling out of this."

Nash says that as far back as the early '90s, there has always been some kind of perverse allegation, making a sly reference to the Mel Phillips scandal involving WWE ring boys. But the business and WWE have often found ways to make it through the troubled waters.

While McMahon resigned in the wake of the allegations, John Laurinaitis not working for WWE will not be as cut and dry as Nash assumes, as Laurinaitis's attorney not only corroborated Janel Grant's initial accusations, and also claimed that Laurinaitis himself is a victim of McMahon's manipulations. There are still unnamed corporate officers mentioned in the suit who have yet to be revealed. The allegations also included former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.