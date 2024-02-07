Why Bully Ray Would Prefer WWE Match Between Rock And Roman Reigns Be Non-Title

Following recent events on WWE programming, it appears that reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on a collision course to face Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania 40. However, Reigns' opponent for "The Show of Shows" has yet to be confirmed, with 2024 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes still rumored to possibly challenge the champion for the second consecutive year. More details will emerge this Thursday at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference. If Reigns vs. Johnson does go ahead at the two-night event in April, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray doesn't feel it should be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"If Rock and Roman go to this press conference and come out of the press conference with a championship match, that really does suck," Bully explained on "Busted Open Radio." "Because how do you come waltzing back in without being around for what, 10 years? ... So you can just come waltzing back in and step on every last person? Listen, as of right now, [Akira] Tozawa deserves a shot at Roman Reigns more than The Rock. Because at least Tozawa has matches under his belt. Now, if you come out of the press conference with Rock vs. Roman for 'Head of the Table,' for a main event that doesn't have the [Undisputed WWE Universal Championship] on the line, I can deal with that a little better."

After referencing Reigns' "Head of the Table" nickname on "WWE Raw: Day 1" at the start of the year, Johnson returned last Friday on "WWE SmackDown" and confronted "The Tribal Chief." That face-to-face occurred after Rhodes seemingly gave up his guaranteed title shot against Reigns at WrestleMania 40, allowing Johnson to face the leader of The Bloodline in Philadelphia.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.