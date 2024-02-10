Mick Foley Recalls Physical Memento He Has From WWE Segment With Sheamus

WWE WrestleMania 32, which took place in 2016, featured a memorable segment that had veterans Shawn Michaels, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Mick Foley interacting with some of WWE's current talent. On the final episode of Foley's podcast, "Foley Is Pod," the WWE Hall of Famer recalled an interaction with Sheamus during the event that has had a long-lasting impact on his body.

"I'm on the no-touch list, so I can hit them, they can't hit me," Foley said. "Sheamus comes up to me ... right before he goes out for his match and goes, 'I want you to hit me as hard as you can in the head, fella.' And I said, 'I think I can make it look good without doing that.' And he looks me right in the eye and goes, 'As hard as you can. As hard as you can.'"

Foley said that took a lot of pressure off his mind heading into the segment. When the moment came and he and the other veterans made their way into the ring, Foley did exactly as Sheamus said. Watching the segment back later, Foley said that he initially thought he was looking at sped-up footage based on how quickly he was hitting Sheamus in the head.

"I hit Sheamus as hard as I could 28 times," Foley continued. "He was okay two minutes later, and I can still point to the spot eight years later where my forearm [hurts]."

While WrestleMania 32 took place years after Foley's final match, the WWE legend has recently teased coming out of retirement for one final bout. Meanwhile, Sheamus' WWE career is still going strong, though he is currently out with an injury. The Ireland native's last match took place in August 2023, when he faced Edge (AKA Adam Copeland) in his last WWE match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Foley Is Pod" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.