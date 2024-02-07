Why TNA Backstage Producer Lance Storm 'Harps On Everyone' About Making This Mistake

With an in-ring career that spanned more than 25 years and plenty of time coaching and working behind the scenes of several promotions, Lance Storm has seen just about everything there is to see in the wrestling business. If he had his way, he'd see far less of one element of contemporary wrestling that seems to drive him nuts more than anything else. Appearing on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Storm leaned into sloppy pin attempts as something there's just no place for, and he says the faux pas is far less prominent in TNA thanks to his efforts.

"My biggest pet peeve," Storm explained, "is what I consider just terrible, sh***y covers on pins. Now, there's a lot fewer of them in TNA because I've been harping on talent since day one." Before detailing what makes a pin less than it could be, Storm pointed out what he sees as the origin of a lazy trend, and it all started with a Vince McMahon nuance in WWE.

"Vince became obsessed with, 'You gotta hook the leg!'" Storm recalled, noting that it became a trend from there since most of the wrestling landscape watches WWE's product. "Nine out of 10 pins today, the person goes towards the guy's hips and grabs the leg and then rolls his back onto they guy's stomach and the guy making the pin is staring at the ceiling with no weight above the dude's or female's sternum and it's like, 'You're not holding the shoulders down. It's a terrible visual.'"