WWE NXT Star Trick Williams Gets Candid About Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin may not always have been given the respect his performances and character work have warranted, but his current run in "WWE NXT" appears to be changing the perception of him. Corbin is the latest main roster star who is getting to share his experience with the younger generation, and that is something Trick Williams appears to be appreciating.

"Baron Corbin is nothing short of the man, we know his resume," Williams told "Busted Open Radio." "He's the last one to pin Kurt Angle in WWE, he's the last one to pin Roman Reigns in WWE, if I'm not mistaken. He's 6'7, he's a golden glove champion, he's a Jiu Jitsu blackbelt, he has all the things going for him." Corbin can now add Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2024 winner to his accolades, as he and Bron Breakker managed to secure the trophy this past weekend at "NXT" Vengeance Day. They defeated Williams and Carmelo Hayes in the opening night of a PLE the former would likely prefer to forget due to being unable to win the "NXT" Championship in the main event, and then being attacked by his partner to close the show.

However, for Corbin it was a full-circle moment as he was part of the losing team, alongside Rhyno, who failed to win the original Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Corbin also has the opportunity to win his first title in "NXT" next week when he and Bron Breakker challenge The Family for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.