Chelsea Green Discusses How WWE's Samantha Irvin Announces Her Name

Throughout her time as "WWE Raw's" ring announcer, Samantha Irvin has put a unique twist on certain ring introductions for the likes of Imperium and The Miz. However, the most popular has been her announcement for Chelsea Green, but for some reason, it ended up being nixed for a while, with Green confirming that Irvin was told not to say it that way anymore.

"Now, that only lasted maybe three weeks, a month," Green said to "Wrestling News Co." "My gut tells me someone high up thought, 'Let's not make a big scene over all of the entrances, we're just trying to announce them, we're trying to have the announcers play their role and things like that.'" However, despite Irvin getting a clear instruction to remove it from her arsenal, in recent weeks the popular announcement has made its return. Irvin has once again brought back the flair to Green's announcement, which adds to her overall personality, and Green thinks the outcry from fans on social media might have made an impact on that decision as the WWE Universe were vocal about wanting it back.

"I was so sad to see it go and I felt like a little part of me on my entrance was lost," Green said. "I did ask and verbalize, 'Hey, I love my announcement I really don't want it to go anywhere' ... So, I said what I had to say, and I left it and then three weeks later after the internet kind of went up in flames over it, it came back. All I have to say is, thank you Twitter for once in my career."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling News Co" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.