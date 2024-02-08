Video: WWE's Jade Cargill Flies Off The Top Rope In New Mtn. Dew Commercial

Fresh off a riveting debut in this year's women's Royal Rumble, former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is now the face of one of WWE's sponsorships.

Cargill was in the latest Mountain Dew ad, featuring "Emily The Criminal" star Aubrey Plaza. Plaza is shown taking in a multitude of jobs while drinking the beverage, one of which is pro wrestler, which sees Cargill leap off the top rope, attempting a Frog Splash on Plaza, though viewers don't see her land.

As it stands, Cargill has only wrestled one match for WWE, the Royal Rumble, since signing with the company in September after her AEW contract expired earlier that year. Cargill was paraded around WWE television, especially "WWE NXT," following her signing but didn't debut in the ring until the Rumble, and also made appearances on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown."

WWE and Mountain Dew have been promotional partners for some time now, with the two companies famously holding a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match between LA Knight and the late Bray Wyatt at last year's Royal Rumble.

Knight went on to be the face of WWE's sponsorship deal with Slim Jim. The Slim Jim sponsorship was nearly in jeopardy after allegations of sex trafficking were leveled at WWE and Vince McMahon by former employee Janel Grant. Slim Jim seemingly returned after Vince McMahon resigned from all of his duties at WWE and TKO Group Holdings, sponsoring the fatal 4-way match between AJ Styles, LA Knight, Randy Orton and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.