WWE Star CM Punk Signs New Action Figure Deal That Includes Unique Accessory

CM Punk set the merchandise charts on fire after his return to WWE, and he has now collaborated outside of the promotion to create a new action figure set, which also includes his dog, Larry.

Zombie Sailor's Heels and Faces announced this week through a video, which featured Punk and Larry, that they will launch a new range of Punk action figures for a limited period. The creators have revealed that the action figure is handcrafted and is a made-to-order collectible. In the hilarious video, Punk told the team that if he was to be signed by Heels and Faces, Larry would be a part of it too.

"The most unprecedented announcement in wrestling figure history is out! CM Punk has joined Wrestling's Heels and Faces! The Best in the World receives The Best Figure in the World with precise character likeness, meticulously-recreated tattoos, sculpted arm tape with true-to-life drawn-on X symbols, and authentic ring attire! In addition, every pre-order will include a bonus exclusive Larry figure!" said the press release.

The press release also revealed that Ron Rudat, who was part of Hasbro toys for nearly three decades and created the original G.I. Joe toys, has designed Punk's figure. Punk's wife and former WWE star AJ Lee, said on her Instagram stories that she was amazed that Larry, a rescue, has his own action figure and also joked that he "was a natural" in the video to promote the toy.

Larry came to prominence after it emerged that he was in Punk's locker room during the fight between Punk and The Elite at All Out in 2022.