CM Punk Shares Photo Seemingly Confirming Report About His Dog Larry

Though CM Punk has been something of a rare sight on social media since the events that took place after AEW's All Out pay-per-view in September, the "Second City Saint" shared a photograph of his dog Larry to his Instagram story yesterday. The photo shows Larry missing several of his teeth, seemingly confirming Wrestling Inc's report from October that stated Larry had some teeth knocked loose, which later had to be removed.

In that report, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman spoke to members of Punk's camp, who alleged that Larry's teeth were knocked loose accidentally when the door to the wrestler's locker room was kicked open. When taken to a pre-scheduled vet appointment days later, the doctor pulled the teeth. In his recent Instagram photo, Punk calls Larry "the most beautiful man in the world," sharing his love for the dog that has even made prior appearances during AEW shows. The picture marks one of Punk's only social media posts since the fracas, along with occasional promotion for wife AJ Mendez's Netflix movie ""Blade of the 47 Ronin." Included below is a tweet comparing Punk's photo of Larry to a previous image with his teeth intact.

CM Punk posting a pic of his dog Larry missing a few lower teeth.

When the claim first came out that Larry was injured by a door that was swung open by The Young Bucks, it was quickly shut down. It seems very believable now.#AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/UbQgl4j9ff — Maury (@eesy_o) December 1, 2022

Prior to the events following All Out, Punk was reportedly injured during his AEW Championship match against Jon Moxley. It was reported just days later that Punk had undergone surgery for a torn left triceps — an injury that would likely keep him out of action for at least eight months. Amid reports of AEW attempting to buy out Punk's contract, Kenny Omega as well as Matt and Nick Jackson returned from a reported suspension at Full Gear several weeks ago, following an investigation into the backstage conflict. On the night of the group's return, the raucous crowd could be heard chanting "F*** CM Punk." The following week, in Punk's hometown of Chicago, the trio made several clear allusions to Punk, and the crowd responded with resounding support for the injured star.