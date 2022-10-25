CM Punk Reemerges On Social Media To Celebrate Film's Release

It has been radio silence from CM Punk since the fallout of All Out in September. After being stripped of the AEW World Championship following his victory over Jon Moxley in Chicago, Punk has essentially vanished. There were reports that he was injured during his All Out match and required surgery. There have been reports of independent investigations into the All Out backstage incident. Recently there have even been reports of contract buyout talks between Punk and AEW, leading to all sorts of rumors and speculation about a possible WWE return. And through it all, we have not heard a peep from CM Punk. That is, until now — sort of.

"The Second City Saint" resurfaced on Instagram today to post a Story celebrating the release of the Netflix film "Blade of the 47 Ronin," written in part by his wife and former wrestling star AJ Mendez.

Mendez, known to the WWE Universe as AJ Lee, was joined by writing partner Aimee Garcia — perhaps best known for playing Ella Lopez in the Netflix TV series "Lucifer" — in developing the script. The duo has worked together as writing partners in the past for a comic book version of "GLOW," based on the Netflix TV series of the same name, and the comic book version of "Dungeons and Dragons."

Their new film is a follow-up to the 2013 Keanu Reeves flick "47 Ronin." The first movie was presented as a fictionalized rendition of the real-life 47 ronin group of samurai who set out to avenge their fallen master. The sequel takes place several hundred years in the future; Reeves is no longer involved. Back in the realm of pro wrestling, Mendez is currently serving as both an Executive Producer and commentator for Women of Wrestling. As for Punk's future, it's a whole lot of wait-and-see at this point.