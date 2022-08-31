AJ Lee Gives Update On Her In-Ring Future

A six-woman tag team match on an episode of "WWE Raw" on March 30, 2015, was the last time AJ Lee — who now goes by AJ Mendez — stepped inside a professional wrestling ring for a match. Since then, fans have been eager to see her come out of retirement, with CM Punk's return only intensifying that discourse. She admitted to "MMA Uncaged" that "there's definitely many people in my ear trying to get me to do things."

While fans might be hoping for Mendez to compete as a wrestler once more, they will get to see her involved in the business for Women Of Wrestling, where she is serving as an Executive Producer and as part of the commentary team. It showcases the former Divas Champion is open to at least dipping her toe back in the wrestling waters.

"Look, I love training, all kinds of training so I have definitely gone to train," Mendez said. "But all of the bugs of wrestling, and all those things ... we are going to take it slow. We are going to start with WOW, we are going to start with commentating and producing, and just one step at a time."

The show is going to be returning to television on September 17, and seeing Mendez back in that environment is something fans are particularly excited for. During her career Mendez proved to be one of the most popular WWE Superstars of her era, putting together a memorable 295-day reign as Divas Champion. However, Mendez did recently reveal that she suffered a neck injury towards the end of her career, which could be a stumbling block in her ever lacing up the boots one more time.

