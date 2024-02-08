Kevin Sullivan Pitches His Solution For Cody Rhodes And The Rock At WWE WrestleMania

Last Friday on "WWE SmackDown," 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes revealed he would not be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. "The American Nightmare" ended up introducing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, which suggested that "The Great One" will face Reigns at "The Show of Shows" in April. That moment from Friday's show has ultimately been met with a negative response. On "Tuesday with the Taskmaster," former WCW star Kevin Sullivan provided a possible solution for the WrestleMania 40 main event conundrum.

"Here's the thing: you could have Rock and Roman, and not for the title, but for the 'Head of the Table' [on the Saturday night]," Sullivan said. "He goes over, Rock goes over, some kind of fluke finish because they just paid him $30 million to sit his a** on the board ... Then you can have Cody interfere in that finish. The Usos ... And then have Cody and Roman the second night for the title."

According to reports, Johnson will face Reigns at WrestleMania 40, with Rhodes challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, it's been claimed the original idea was Rhodes challenging Reigns at the two-night event, but that supposedly changed when CM Punk got hurt during the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match and Brock Lesnar was seemingly implicated in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. Furthermore, it's been suggested that Johnson pushed for the match with Reigns after joining the board at WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, with the bout also rumored to be in his deal. WWE's WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference tonight in Las Vegas should provide clarity about Reigns' opponent for the event.

