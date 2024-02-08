Tommy Dreamer Illustrates How WWE's Cody Rhodes Situation Is All About Business

As of right now, it's still not exactly clear what Cody Rhodes will be doing at WWE WrestleMania 40, despite walking away from the WWE Royal Rumble as the winner. While most seem to agree that the most logical route for Rhodes is to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the sudden re-appearance of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has complicated that situation. Speaking on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Tommy Dreamer offered his perspective on Rhodes and the company's title picture.

"Over the weekend, I think Cody was trending for over 72 hours," Dreamer said. "Then we have the follow-up. My initial reaction is: man, this is a tough one, because of business."

Dreamer stated that there are many different options WWE could've gone with for WrestleMania, and these are always difficult decisions to make. If Rhodes hadn't won the Royal Rumble, Dreamer thinks a match against Seth Rollins could have made a lot of sense.

As of now, Rollins is still attempting to goad Rhodes into another rematch. Back in 2022, the two WWE stars wrestled each other three times, with Rhodes pulling out the victory in all three matches. However, since winning the World Heavyweight Championship last year, Rollins has been on a hot streak. Still, Rollins vs. Rhodes IV feels far from a lock at this point.