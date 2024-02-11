AEW Star Jeff Jarrett Discusses The Goal Of Pro Wrestling

AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has detailed what, he believes, is the true goal of pro wrestling.

In a recent episode of his "My World" podcast, the veteran star delved into the details of achieving success in pro wrestling. He also shared an anecdote about a time when Stone Cold Steve Austin was angry with him for something he said in a promo.

"The old adage, 'always punch up,' I'm a big believer in that. But I also think no matter where you are at, whether you're the number one brand or the number two brand, whatever it may be, I think the goal of professional wrestling is to blur the lines. Always," declared Jarrett.

The legendary star explained simply that the ultimate objective of pro wrestling is the suspension of disbelief. He believes that to have a long career, it's key to make the audience believe that what goes on in the ring is real.

"It's like the art of truly the essence of what we do, sometimes gets completely lost in the most simplistic things. I can hear my old man in my ear or Dutch [Mantel] in my ear, it's like, hey guys the art of this is to suspend this belief, to make it look real. You can't legitimately beat the crap out of each other or yourself night after night or you don't have a career, you don't have longevity," said the Hall of Famer.