A WWE Hall of Famer has been confirmed as the next special guest on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.

The Texas Rattlesnake’s sit-down interviews have become a huge hit with fans all around the world. The likes of The Undertaker, Goldberg, Sasha Banks and AEW’s Chris Jericho have all appeared in the past to discuss their careers and answer hard-hitting questions from Austin.

The most recent guest on the show was Cody Rhodes, who recently returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after leaving All Elite Wrestling. That particular interview dropped on May 6.

In a tweet posted out the WWE Network Twitter account, it was confirmed that Jeff Jarrett will be the next special guest. It was noted that the episode will be released on Friday, June 3. The release will coincide with WWE’s Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event that will take place just two days later from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

Jarrett’s second tenure with WWE between 1997 and 1999 ended in controversial circumstances when upon the expiry of his contract, he left to join rivals WCW. Once Vince McMahon had completed the purchase of the Atlanta-based promotion in 2001, he ultimately fired the former Intercontinental Champion live on “Raw”.

After 12 years involved with IMPACT Wrestling, formerly known as TNA, the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion was invited back to WWE to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. The following year, after being inducted by his friend Road Dogg, he was hired as a backstage producer, before reportedly departing the promotion in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In recent times, Jarrett has been performing on the independent circuit in different roles, notably with Game Changer Wrestling and with the National Wrestling Alliance.

The tell-all interview will be available to watch on Peacock in the United States of America, and on WWE Network around the world.

