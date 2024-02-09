WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Reacts To Bryan Keith Signing With AEW

In addition to a monumental career as a wrestler, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T runs his own training school, where he passes on his knowledge of the business to the next generation. Some of Booker's students include WWE star Roxanne Perez and recent AEW signee Bryan Keith. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," Booker commented on Keith joining the AEW roster.

"I'm proud of him," Booker said. "[I] want to give everybody a little nugget right here about 'The Bounty Hunter.' It was a character that I created sitting in my office one day, and I told Bryan Keith I wanted him to be a black bounty hunter, you know what I mean? He's always looking to cash in."

According to Booker, the goal of the character was to help Keith come across as a tough guy. The inspiration came from Booker's love of the classic western TV show "The Rifleman," which aired from 1958 to 1963. Specifically, "The Bounty Hunter" gimmick was inspired by the character Tip Corey, played by black actor/musician Sammy Davis Jr.

"That's what I thought about when I thought about Bryan Keith," Booker continued. "This guy could be ... the fastest gun in the west, and he had the fastest kicks in the south. ... I give Bryan Keith all the praise. I give him all the accolades. I didn't do anything but motivate him."

Booker then stated that he feels like a proud dad when his former students, such as Keith, find success in the world of wrestling. The "WWE NXT" commentator noted that there is a banner of Keith hung up in the arena where Booker runs the Reality Of Wrestling promotion in Houston, Texas. Booker hopes that, when Keith returns to the arena, he feels pride at something he helped create.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.