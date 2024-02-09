Backstage Report On Stardom's Rossy Ogawa Wanting To Start New Promotion

Rossy Ogawa is currently on the verge of creating another wrestling promotion after Bushiroad terminated his contract with Stardom earlier this week. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ogawa's new organization, on paper, would find it difficult to get up and running. He mentioned that the promotion would not have the financial backing like Stardom, the ability to put on "elaborate live major shows," or the option to book larger venues in Japan.

According to a source close to the situation, Ogawa is not looking to compete with Bushiroad. He ultimately wants to be in charge of a promotion where he can make decisions without any intervention. Ogawa, the founder of Stardom, sold the promotion to Bushiroad in 2019. Meltzer wrote that Bushiroad "largely allowed" Ogawa to book Stardom shows. However, the parent company of both NJPW and Stardom did put forward some storylines and ideas that Ogawa was not keen on. One of those instances was when Ogawa wanted Unagi Sayaka in the final four of the 2022 Cinderella Tournament, but Bushiroad overruled that and told him that Natsupoi had to be in the final four.

Meltzer further stated that Ogawa, who is regarded as a multi-millionaire due to his sale of Stardom, will be funding his new promotion. There had been rumors WWE was going to back the project after the TKO-owned promotion reached out to Ogawa about a possible working arrangement with Stardom in December 2023. However, given Ogawa's recent termination, Meltzer mentioned that "nothing is on the table right now" regarding a potential partnership with Stardom or Ogawa's new promotion.