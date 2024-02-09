Rob Van Dam Discusses AEW Match With Swerve Strickland

Rob Van Dam's latest AEW appearance saw him take on the man of the hour at the moment in Swerve Strickland, with the two men having a competitive main event match on "AEW Dynamite" last week. The performance led to more praise from fans for the ECW legend, and he admitted he "really liked" working with Strickland.

"I really enjoyed the match," he said on "1 Of A Kind." "I had a little extra time because they booked it, and then they pushed it back a week which changed the location from Savannah to New Orleans, but they had this match in mind that they were wanting to bring me in for." The match continued the storyline between Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page, with both men picking each other's opponents for that week. With RVD having the time to prepare, he took to YouTube to school himself on what Strickland was capable of, and it didn't take long to realize they'd work well together.

"I just knew, I dig this guy's vibe, and we are going to have a f***ing kickass match," he said. "I understood the assignment. I came in to punish him hardcore style, and I thought it went really well. I haven't watched it yet, I've seen just some highlights." Some ended up missing the finish due to the overrun, however for RVD he loved it and had fun, revealing "People said they could tell I saw having fun that know me. Got a lot of people talking, lots of good stuff, people are blown away. Glad to inspire."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.