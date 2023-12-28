Why WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Says AEW Is More Reflective Of 'The New Product'

Now nearly five years into its existence, AEW has often found itself under the microscope in a way that most promotions, save WWE, haven't when it comes to criticism. But while the debate about whether the criticism AEW receives is mostly in good faith, or bad, rages on, another topic of discussion is what has caused fans to have such strong opinions on AEW.

As a long-time veteran of the business, and someone who has been in an AEW locker room several times in 2023, Rob Van Dam may have a fresh perspective on the matter. On the latest episode of "1 Of A Kind," RVD stated that the reason for AEW getting so much criticism, good and bad, was because AEW has become the poster child of modern pro wrestling.

"My perspective on that is AEW is a lot more reflective of today's current product," RVD said. "But I think the new young guys in WWE also represent the new product. They just seem to be a little more detached to the foundation, because of the corporate structure of WWE. All the agents, all the authority that trickles down to the talent keeps everybody abreast of when they're crossing lines, when they're doing things that aren't done for a certain reason. I feel like, with AEW, it's more free thinkers, maybe a little more 'Hey, there's no reason not to do this move.'